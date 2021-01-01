BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities allege that an argument over a custody exchange prompted a Hellertown man to hit a woman’s car from behind before threatening her as he stood in the street.
Samad M. Mumuni faces assault and disorderly conduct charges in connection with the incident last weekend in Bethlehem. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned the 32-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $10,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched about 1:45 p.m. Sunday to Eighth Avenue and West Union Boulevard to meet with the victim of a reported reckless driving incident.
The victim told authorities that she’d been arguing with Mumuni during a custody exchange at which point he allegedly threatened to hit her, according to the criminal complaint. After driving away, the 28-year-old said she was stopped at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Plaza Drive when Mumuni allegedly ran into the back of her car with his, according to records.
Police said there were no reported damages from the collision.
Mumuni allegedly approached the driver’s side window of the victim’s car and threatened to punch her in the mouth, while trying to open the door. He then began punching the window. As the victim drove away, he allegedly told her, “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” according to records.
A witness stopped at the traffic light reported seeing Mumuni’s car hit the victim’s car from behind and Mumuni punching her driver’s side window. The victim continued driving south on Eighth Avenue, while Mumuni made a U-turn and headed north.
He now faces single misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct along with summary counts of careless driving and driving without a license. Court records list a Detweiler Avenue address in Hellertown for Mumuni but indicate his vehicle was registered in New Jersey.
He was released from custody on Thursday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9.