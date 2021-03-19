S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | A South Whitehall Township man is facing allegations that he assaulted a houseguest for days and threatened to kill him if he called police.
Authorities charged Zeyad Elhoufy with assault in connection with four days of abuse that allegedly began inside his North Ott Street home last week. District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned the 21-year-old Wednesday night, setting bail at $25,000.
South Whitehall Township police said the victim came to police headquarters with his parents on Tuesday to report that he’d been “assaulted continuously and consistently” for four days, according to the criminal complaint against Elhoufy.
The victim said he contacted his friend, Elhoufy, on March 12 to ask if he knew of any rooms to rent. Elhoufy invited him to stay at his home in the 1300 block of North Ott Street, renting him a room in the basement, according to records.
The victim alleges that Elhoufy began assaulting him if the victim said something he didn’t like. Elhoufy allegedly punched and slapped him and hit him with scrap metal in the head, arms, back legs and chest. He’s also accused of stabbing him in the thigh, palm and shoulder several times with a kitchen knife.
The victim told police that Elhoufy took his cell phone away to prevent him from calling his parents, while Elhoufy reportedly texted them to report that the victim was fine. The victim said his alleged attacker also prevented him from sleeping for long stretches.
He told police that he finally managed to call his parents to pick him up, when Elhoufy went to the bathroom and left the victim’s phone unattended.
Police charged Elhoufy with a felony count of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.