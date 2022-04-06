ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.
Police officers responded to the area of 15th Street and Liberty Street for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Police and EMS rendered first aid to the pedestrian and began an accident investigation. The man who was hit sustained significant injuries and was transported via EMS to an area hospital where emergency medical care is still underway, according to police.
Police say no further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.