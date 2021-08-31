BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are looking for a man they say shot at a woman and children following a dispute over child custody.
Timothy Oliver Barr II is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Bethlehem Police Department.
Patrol officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in progress Monday at 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street. The caller reported that Barr, the father of her children, was on scene, and making threats to shoot her and their children, according to Bethlehem police.
Officers arrived on scene, and spoke with the woman. She reported there had been an on-going dispute involving Barr regarding the custody of their children, police said. Barr communicated threats to the victim via text message, including a threat to “shoot” the victim and their children, Bethlehem police said.
Later in the evening, Barr confronted the victim outside of her residence, displayed a handgun, and again started threatening to shoot the victim, according to Bethlehem police. Barr pointed the firearm directly at the victim during this time, police said.
Barr then entered a vehicle, and began driving away from the scene, before stopping in the intersection of W. Union Blvd. and Main St., police said. Barr then discharged the firearm several times, firing in the direction of the victim and her children, according to Bethlehem police.
Barr then fled the scene in his vehicle, and has not been located at this time, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police say Barr should be considered armed and dangerous.