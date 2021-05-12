BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities allege that a Northampton County man had methamphetamine in his system when he crashed into a pole last November, injuring his passenger.
Bethlehem police charged Brandon H. Betts with vehicular aggravated assault and DUI in connection with the crash at East Fourth and Emery streets in Bethlehem.
Police were dispatched to the intersection for one-vehicle wreck shortly before 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a traffic light pole. Betts was reportedly behind the wheel, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
Authorities said several witnesses reported seeing the car driving west on East Fourth Street before driving off the road and into the pole.
Betts and his passenger were taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill for treatment. Court records do not specify the relationship between Betts and the woman.
Authorities said the victim was rushed into emergency surgery for several injuries, including multiple broken ribs, a lacerated liver, fractured vertebrae and fractures to the left leg.
While getting Betts out of the vehicle, officers said they saw in plain view a glass pipe and “several torch-style lighters,” according to court records. And the victim blurted out that she and Betts had been smoking meth before getting in the car that night.
Police said they secured a search warrant for a blood sample, and tests allegedly showed methamphetamine in Betts’ system. A records check also revealed that his license had been suspended.
He now faces single counts of vehicular aggravated assault, vehicular aggravated assault while driving under the influence and accident involving injury while unlicensed, all felonies. Betts also faces two counts of DUI and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors, and three summary traffic offenses.
District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned the 42-year-old on Tuesday, releasing him from custody on $10,000 unsecured bail. Court records show Bethlehem and Bushkill Township addresses for Betts. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 27.