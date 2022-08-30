BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem say a man stabbed his father Monday.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a home on the 300 block of East Locust Street shortly before 8 p.m., according to court paperwork.

A woman told officers that her son, Sean Leaser, 22, stabbed his father in the chest area, city police said.

Officers took Leaser into custody without incident.

Leaser told police at the scene that he stabbed his father because he was fed up with him being verbally abusive to his mother and brothers, court documents say.

The father was rushed to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Leaser faces several charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.