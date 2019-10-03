EASTON, Pa. | Authorities allege a man walked into an Easton home and stole $250 while the homeowner was working outside days before walking into a Lafayette College building and swiping a student’s backpack.
Robert A. Douglas now faces theft, burglary and related charges following the crimes that police say happened two days apart.
Easton police responded to a home in the 200 block of Spring Garden Street shortly after 3 p.m. Sept. 10 for a report of a burglary in progress. The homeowner told police she was outside painting, when a man walked into the North Second Street side of her home and stole $250 from her purse, according to court records.
The victim’s neighbor reported seeing a man walk out of the house and north on Second Street.
Lafayette College police, meanwhile, said a student reported on Sept. 12 that her backpack was missing from a first-floor classroom in the Williams Visual Arts Building in the 200 block of North Third Street.
Police said surveillance video showed a man walking into the building empty handed and walking out minutes later carrying a black backpack, according to records. The student reported she had a laptop, cell phone, keys, a wallet and other items in the bag.
He was reportedly seen on video surveillance entering nearby Buck Hall only minutes later carrying the backpack that the victim identified as hers, according to police. It was recovered in Buck Hall and nothing was missing.
The same man, later identified as Douglas, was seen walking into Buck Hall on Sept. 25. After he was taken into custody by Lafayette College police, Douglas was interviewed by Easton police and allegedly admitted stealing $250 from the Spring Garden Street home.
Authorities have charged the 57-year-old with two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property along with single counts of burglary and criminal trespass. Court records show addresses in Bethlehem and Allentown for Douglas.
District Judge Antonia Grifo arraigned Douglas on two sets of charges, setting bail at a combined $150,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 11.