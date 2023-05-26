Man steals cash, Pa. state inspection stickers from auto repair shop in Northampton County, police say

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Palmer Township, Northampton County are searching for a man they say stole Pennsylvania state inspection stickers, among other items, from an auto repair shop early Tuesday morning.

Police say a man burglarized Midas, on 2914 William Penn Highway, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Among the items taken were state inspection stickers and cash, according to police.

The man kicked in garage door panels and was able to crawl through the opening, according to a news release from the Palmer Township Police Department. 

The man is described as being between 35 and 45 years old and weighing approximately 230 pounds. He has a white / grey low-cut beard, a dark-color Nike track jacket with hoodie, dark-color pants, and dark-color sneakers, police said.

Police say he walks with a limp while bending at the waist leaning forward.

A 2001-2006 Silver Mercedes Benz may have been involved in the burglary, according to police.

