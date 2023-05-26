ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say a 19-year-old man suspected of armed robbery ran away from officers before being caught Thursday evening.

Nicholas Fontano, 19, is charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area of the 200 block of North 12th Street Around 8:40 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Officers got a description of the man believed to have committed the robbery and began surveillance of the area.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were able to monitor the area and after a short time they saw Fontano leave a residence, according to the news release.

Fontano ran away from officers, and was detained after a foot pursuit, according to police.