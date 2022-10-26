HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after threatening to kill a State Police Trooper and barricading himself inside his home, according to a news release from state police.

The incident began when a trooper was sent to the Germansville Post Office at 6066 Memorial Road in Heidelberg Township shortly after noon for the report of a man harassing customers.

After going to the post office, the trooper went to the man's home on the 6000 block of Memorial Road to continue investigating, state police said.

At the home, the man threatened to kill the trooper and displayed items at the trooper in a threatening manner, according to the news release.

Troopers from both the Bethlehem and Fogelsville Station arrived on scene and created a perimeter around the residence.

The man left his residence and was taken into custody after an hours-long negotiation. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.