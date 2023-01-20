BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Carbon County man has been charged with making threats to LANTA.

Joseph Laub, 39, of Weissport, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

Police say a LANTA employee reached out Thursday morning and said Laub had sent multiple messages via Facebook Mesenger, including one in which he threatened to make a LANTA bus stop “the next mass shooting."

Laub is also accused of leaving a voicemail message with another LANTA office threating another “mass shooting” and that “your rotten people and you deserve to die,” city police said.

Laub was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police. He was arraigned and taken to Northampton County Jail.