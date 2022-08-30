BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man threatened a group of Lehigh University students over the weekend, saying he was going to shoot them in the head, according to court paperwork.

The threat had the university on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of the threat made by Diop, a former student, towards the group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The student, Muhamad Diop, was in New York City, but after further investigation, authorities aren't sure where he is, the university said.

Diop made multiple threats against the victims around 7 p.m. Sunday, saying that he was going to come to their location and kill them, according to court documents.

Bethlehem police said Diop made the threats over video call, as well as over the phone.

He made threats over video call while police were on the scene, court documents said. On one of the calls, Diop said he would go to Lehigh University and shoot the students in the head, police said.

Diop is known to the victims, and they were able to recognize his voice and face during the video and calls, according to court documents.

Diop is charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

There is no evidence Diop is in the Bethlehem area, but the school is increasing police and security presence on campus, and all buildings are accessible only by card swipe. Any suspicious activity should be reported to Leigh University police by calling 610-758-4200.

The university says it's in direct contact with the students who received the threats.

The school is also activating a hotline for general inquiries related to the investigation. Further updates will be posted online.

Police from the university, Bethlehem and New York City, as well as the FBI and U.S. Marshals, are involved in the investigation.