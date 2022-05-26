ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has been taken into custody after police say he threatened to shoot a convenience store clerk in Allentown earlier this week.
Jason Rodriguez-Roman, 18, is charged with aggravated assault, firearms without license, and terroristic threats.
Police responded to a convenience store in the 500 block of North Sixth Street for the report of an armed person Monday, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
When officers arrived, the person was already gone. Subsequent investigation revealed the person, later identified as Rodriguez-Roman, came into the store but was asked by store personnel to leave his dog outside, according to city police.
He refused, pulled out a handgun, and threatened to shoot the clerk, police said.
Police conducted surveillance of the area over the course of two days. Police were able to locate Rodriguez-Roman and take him into custody without incident.
Rodriguez-Roman was arraigned and committed to the Lehigh County Prison.