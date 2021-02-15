ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man accused of threatening to shoot a woman if she didn’t answer the door allegedly drove his car at one of the officers responding to the threat, according to police.
Allentown police charged David Teasley with assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the incident last October in the 800 block of North Fifth Street. Authorities filed charges against the 28-year-old days after the incident, but he was not arrested until last week. Court records do not indicate the reason for the delay in his apprehension.
About 5:15 p.m. Oct. 1, Allentown police were dispatched for a report of a person with a weapon outside a house in the 800 block of North Fifth Street, according to the criminal complaint against Teasley. A caller reported seeing a man standing near a black Acura holding a handgun.
Arriving officers reported seeing a black Acura in front of the house begin driving south on Fifth Street. Officers said they tried to stop the car at Fifth and Washington streets by partially blocking the street with their patrol car, lights activated.
Authorities said the two officers stepped out of their car, drew their service weapons and ordered the driver to stop. But the driver, later identified as Teasley, allegedly sped toward them and forced one of the officers to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
The victim told police that Teasley called her just before she called 911 to tell her he was outside her apartment. She accuses him of threatening to retrieve a gun and shoot her if she didn’t answer the door. Court records do not specify the nature, if any, of the relationship between Teasley and the victim.
Authorities report that she heard glass breaking after telling Teasley she wasn’t home. Officers said they discovered the glass front door was broken.
Authorities charged Teasley, of West Cedar Street, with single felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and terroristic threats. He was released from custody last Thursday on $20,000 following his arraignment.