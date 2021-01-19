ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man accused of threatening a woman with a screwdriver allegedly punched an officer in the face during his arrest.
Luis J. Rodriguez, of South Eighth Street, faces assault and resisting arrest charges following a foot chase last week in Allentown. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 20-year-old, setting bail at $35,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehigh Street about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 for a report of a man threatening a woman with a screwdriver, according to the criminal complaint against Rodriguez. The first officer to arrive said Rodriguez had his hand to his side, so he began checking for a weapon.
That’s when Rodriguez allegedly swung his arm backward and punched the officer on the left side of his face, according to court records. He proceeded to step back in a “fighting stance” with arms raised and fists clenched.
Police tried to take him into custody, prompting Rodriguez to run. When he was stopped in the 700 block of South Carbon Street, he allegedly pulled out a screwdriver, and officers said they believed he might stab them. Officers said they used Tasers to take him into custody.
The victim told authorities that Rodriguez had walked into her house, asking to speak with her. When she told him to leave, he allegedly shoved her, smacked her hand and pulled a screwdriver.
He now faces a felony count of aggravated assault along with two counts of simple assault and one count of resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, and a summary count of harassment. Rodriguez failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.