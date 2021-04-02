BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have arrested a man who allegedly busted through a wall separating two apartments and then tried to torch the building.
32-year-old Joshua Bartholomew is charged with attempted arson and other offenses.
Police say they were called to the 600 block of Center Street Wednesday for a report of a man threatening to set a house on fire.
When officers got there, they discovered that gasoline had been poured on the floor near a stove that was smoking.
Police say further investigation determined Bartholomew was responsible.