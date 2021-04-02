Joshua Bartholemew

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have arrested a man who allegedly busted through a wall separating two apartments and then tried to torch the building.

32-year-old Joshua Bartholomew is charged with attempted arson and other offenses.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of Center Street Wednesday for a report of a man threatening to set a house on fire.

When officers got there, they discovered that gasoline had been poured on the floor near a stove that was smoking.

Police say further investigation determined Bartholomew was responsible.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.