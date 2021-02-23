ALLENTOWN, Pa. | When Allentown police arrested a man they believed to be under the influence, he allegedly took a bite out of an arresting officer’s arm.
Kelvin Sanchez-DeJesus now faces assault and related charges following his arrest last week along North Seventh Street.
While on routine patrol on Feb. 17, Allentown police happened upon Sanchez-DeJesus in the 600 block of North Seventh Street shortly before 11 a.m. Officers said he appeared to be intoxicated with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said Sanchez-DeJesus didn’t make any sense when he spoke and placed on his forehead on the front window of a business, rocking back and forth, according to court records.
Deciding he was a danger to himself and other, officers tried to take him into custody. The 33-year-old proceeded to struggle with police, tensing up his arms and pulling them into his body. Officers then took him to the ground, and Sanchez-DeJesus allegedly pinned his arms under his body, ignoring the officers’ orders to cooperate. Police said other units responded to help take him into custody.
Once in custody, Sanchez-DeJesus allegedly bit an officer on the right arm as he was being placed into the back of a patrol car. Authorities allege they found Sanchez-DeJesus in possession of a glass pipe and a suspected baggie of crack.
Police charged Sanchez-DeJesus, no confirmable address with single counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned him hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
The defendant failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 5.