WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man who authorities say fired upon police officers in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Monday morning is facing multiple charges.
Olric James Jr. is charged with attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault, all felonies, according to a news release from township police.
Township police were called to the Parkview Apartments on Jordan Drive around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a disturbance and gunshots in an apartment, according to the news release.
When Whitehall Township officers arrived, they were fired upon by James, township police said. James fled the scene but, with the assistance of the Allentown Police, was apprehended a short time later, according to the release.
A Whitehall police car was seen Monday morning with one of its back windows broken, apparently shot out.
Neighbor Richard Guian says he saw police chasing the man through his apartment complex, and was shocked to see so much happening right before his eyes.
"You know, I was hoping nobody got hurt and you know, I guess nobody did," he said.
"I'm just glad nobody got hurt and no police got hurt and no bystanders got hurt."
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
