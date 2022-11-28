U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A man is in custody after running from the scene of a crash and sending police on a search through the woods for over an hour.

The crash happened in Upper Saucon Township, and forced homes and businesses near East Rock Road in Salisbury Township into lockdown, including 69 News.

Several departments were actively searching for the person in the woods off of East Rock Road and up the mountain, police said.

69 News Reporter Dayne Marae was one of several callers who assisted authorities as they searched for the man. The man was seen walking along I-78.

"I was heading into work on I-78 west just before 2 this afternoon when I saw a guy walking along 78 eastbound," she said. "He was flagging people down trying to get them to stop.

"It seemed out of the ordinary, not only because he was walking along the highway but because he wasn't dressed appropriately. I immediately called 911 and when I gave them the description of the man they connected me with State Police.

"I told them it was a tall Black man with a white tank top, black sweatpants, and he was waving people down. By the time I got to the station about three minutes later, police had him in custody."

He was taken back to the scene of the crash for identification purposes.

No word on why the man ran from police. We also don't have his identity.

State Police say he will face charges. They also tell us there was a passenger in the vehicle when he ran from the scene. No word on their connection or if they will be facing any charges.