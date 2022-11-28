SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities have taken a man who fled a traffic stop in Lehigh County into custody.

A trooper tried to conduct a stop midday Monday on South Mountain in Salisbury Township when the driver ran off into the woods, state police said. The man was taken into custody while he was walking on I-78, according to state police.

Several departments were actively searching for the person in the woods off of East Rock Road and up the mountain, police said.

69 News Reporter Dayne Marae was one of several callers who assisted authorities as they searched for the man.

State police say the man will face charges, but what the charges will be have not yet been determined. There had been a passenger in the vehicle the man was in before he fled the traffic stop, state police said.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for the man.