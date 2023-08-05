BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Police continue to investigate information about a man who reportedly said he was going to make and detonate an explosive at Musikfest.

Now, 69 News has learned the man allegedly had bomb-making materials.

Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott said 53-year-old Robert Bowen, who goes by "Bob," is being held at the Northampton County Prison.

According to Police, they received information that Bowen allegedly made statements regarding his intent to construct and detonate an improvised explosive at Musikfest.

"This was an isolated incident. Yes, the tips that we received referenced Musikfest, but we've vetted it, we continue to investigate it and we haven't been able to corroborate that connection yet," said Chief Kott.

Police said they were able to link Bowen to several recent incidents in and around Bethlehem involving an unknown male detonating firework-sized devices. The Chief said one of the incidents involved damage to a car.

Based upon this investigation, a warrant was obtained for where Bowen was staying in the 700 block of Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem, according to Police. Police said the 53-year-old was arrested on Friday.

"I can tell you that we did find explosive material and bomb making material," said Chief Kott.

Chief Kott said the department is grateful to people who contacted police.

"We're extremely thankful to the Allentown Police Department for them reaching out about the tip that they received. That active information sharing was critical in this circumstance," said Chief Kott.

She said around one million people are expected to attend Musikfest.

"We're out in full force and the festival is safe. We will do everything in our power to make sure that local individuals, folks from across the country who are coming to enjoy the fest are able to come out and safely fest on," said Chief Kott.

The Chief said she is extremely grateful for the hard work Police put into this investigation. She said more information will be released on Monday.