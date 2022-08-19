ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found.
Joby Bauer is safe, police said.
Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
