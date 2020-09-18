SALISBURY TWP., Pa. | After an Allentown woman was arrested for allegedly trying to outrun police with her 4-year-old son in the backseat, authorities said they found a stolen handgun in her purse.
Virgen Harris, of West Walnut Street, faces a dozen charges, including child endangerment and fleeing and eluding, following her arrest Monday evening in Salisbury Township. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned the 33-year-old Tuesday morning, setting bail at $15,000.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was monitoring traffic on westbound Interstate 78 in Upper Saucon Township shortly before 7 p.m., when he spotted a car with darkened windows. The car drifted out of its lane, prompting the trooper to follow it, according to the criminal complaint.
After seeing the car allegedly drift out of its lane again, the trooper decided to conduct a traffic stop, according to court papers. That’s when the driver allegedly exited I-78 and sped north on South Pike Avenue. Authorities said the driver – later identified as Harris – ignored the trooper’s emergency lights and siren and started passing other vehicles on the left and right as she continued speeding north on South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township.
State police said the driver nearly collided head-on with other vehicles.
The vehicle finally stopped in a parking lot in the 2900 block of South Pike Avenue, where Harris was taken into custody. Authorities found her 4-year-old son crying in the backseat. He was not in a booster or child seat.
Inside a handbag, authorities said they found a .380 Smith and Wesson handgun that was reported stolen to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department on the Sept. 11. Harris told police that she was carrying a gun because she was being threatened. She later told police that she failed to pull over because she was looking for somewhere with more room.
Harris now faces single counts of receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, child endangerment and fleeing and eluding along with eight summary traffic offenses. After failing to post bail, she was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2.