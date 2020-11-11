HELLERTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that a Monroe County man tried to use his New York ID to fill phony prescriptions in Northampton County.
Hellertown police were dispatched to the CVS in the 1300 block of Main Street about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2 for a report of a man at the pharmacy allegedly trying to fill fake prescriptions. Officers arrived to find a man identified via his New York identification card as 40-year-old Dwight C. Trotman, according to the criminal complaint.
Staff provided two prescriptions reportedly written by a doctor in New York for the painkillers Oxycodone and Meloxicam, according to court papers. Staff told police that the doctor doesn’t issue paper prescriptions, and that the phone number and other information for the doctor on the prescription was false.
The doctor’s office also noted that it didn’t have any patients by the name listed on the prescription. Staff also learned that the same phony prescriptions with the same fake info were allegedly used at two other CVS locations on Aug. 8 and Aug. 14, according to police.
Trotman was taken to the Hellertown Police Department, where police said he refused to speak with officers. He now faces two counts of forgery and one count of criminal attempt to acquire a controlled substance, all felonies. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Court records list an East Stroudsburg address for Trotman, although authorities could not verify his address. District Judge Rose Zito arraigned Trotman last week, setting bail at $25,000. Trotman was released from Northampton County Prison a few days later after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 17.