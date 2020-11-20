BETHLHEM TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege a New York man armed with two phony IDs made a trip to the Lehigh Valley to snatch someone else’s package from a UPS customer center.
Bethlehem Township police charged Hamed Bakayoko Jr., of New York City, with a felony count of forgery and a misdemeanor count of theft following his arrest Wednesday afternoon at the UPS center at 4301 Highland Ave.
Police were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a theft in progress. An officer met with an employee who reported a man in store was trying to pick up a package using phony identification, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer spoke with the man, later identified as Bakayoko, who reported he was asked to pick up the package for someone else, according to court records. Police said the package Bakayoko tried to retrieve contained a 13-inch Macbook Air worth about $1,300.
The officer was given a fake Pennsylvania ID that Bakayoko allegedly tried to use to pick up the computer. Police said a search of Bakayoko turned up a second phony ID under a different name than the first identification.
District Judge Alan Mege arraigned the 20-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $10,000. Pre-trial services approved a 10 percent cash option, and Bakayoko was released from custody Thursday to await a preliminary hearing after someone who lives at the same address posted $1,000 cash bail on his behalf.