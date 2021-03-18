NAZAERTH, Pa. | Authorities said neighbors were alerted to a stabbing attack Wednesday night in Nazareth when the victim’s child could be heard screaming for help.
Nazareth police charged Michael V. Graves with attempted homicide in connection with the attack inside a home in 400 block of Union Street about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities allege that the 36-year-old blurted out, “That’s what you get for cheating you (expletive)” as he was receiving medical treatment for injuries he sustained in the attack.
Borough police were dispatched for a report of a stabbing victim inside the home and were told the alleged attacker was still there. When officers arrived, they reportedly found Graves standing in the front door covered in blood and bleeding badly from his right hand, according to the criminal complaint against Graves.
Officers then found the victim laying in the kitchen suffering from several stab wounds to the abdomen, neck, shoulder and wrist. A neighbor was trying to help the victim before she was taken to the hospital for what police called life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics were called to the house for Graves. Once in an ambulance, he allegedly said without being prompted that he hoped the victim dies and, “That (expletive) needed to be stabbed,” according to court records.
When he taken to the hospital for treatment and read his Miranda rights, Graves allegedly said, “I stabbed my wife,” and, “I tried to kill my wife,” according to records.
The neighbor who tried to help the victim told police that he and his girlfriend had heard screaming and a loud bang from inside Graves’ home. Moments later, they heard someone screaming for help. The child who lives in the house reportedly told them, “My daddy hurt my mommy.”
The neighbor reported finding Graves at the top of the stairs and the victim laying in a pool of blood with a knife by her side. As he helped her to the kitchen, the victim reportedly collapsed and accused Graves of stabbing her in the ribs.
The neighbor told investigators that as he tended to the victim Graves made a phone call and allegedly said, “I hurt her, I’m going to prison.”
Police said they interviewed the child, who reported seeing Graves on top of her mother in a second-floor bedroom, stabbing the victim. After securing a search warrant, authorities said they found a blood-covered knife and a pool of blood in the bedroom. When police tried to interview the victim at the hospital, they were told she was undergoing emergency surgery.
Authorities charged Graves with one count of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault, all felonies, along with a single misdemeanor count of possessing an instrument of a crime. District Judge John Capobianco arraigned Graves Thursday at the hospital and ordered he be held without bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 1.