CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Catasauqua Police Department said no charges will be filed after a racial incident between a Lehigh Valley rideshare driver and two customers.
The driver had filed a police report after the incident. Borough police decided not to file charges after consulting with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
"No criminal charges would apply to the conduct – reprehensible though it might be," said Lehigh County DA Jim Martin.
A video of the incident had gone viral on the internet. The video, captured by the driver, shows the moment he refused to drive two people, after they were heard using racist language toward him.
The video starts as the car door opens.
"You're like a white guy," a woman getting into the vehicle could be heard saying.
"What's that?" asked the driver.
"You're like a white guy," said the woman.
"Excuse me," the driver said.
"You're like a normal guy, like you speak English," said the woman.
The driver who posted it said it happened in Catasauqua on May 13. After going back and forth, it ended with the man the woman he was with calling the driver an "f---ing n--- lover" and threatening violence.
In the video, the woman tries apologizing.
"Sorry, sorry," she can be heard saying.
"No, you can get out of the car," said the driver.
"What," she said
"That's inappropriate," said the driver.
"What," asked the woman.
"It's completely inappropriate, if someone was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference," said the driver.
The driver explained that it was all caught on camera.