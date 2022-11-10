ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say there is no evidence that multiple tips about potential violence at Dieruff High School were credible.

The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip Thursday through the Safe2Say Something program that a potential shooting would occur at the school, according to a news release from city police.

While conducting the investigation, two other anonymous tips were received regarding potential violence. Out of an abundance of caution, Dieruff High School was placed on lockdown at approximately 10 a.m., city police said.

Additional Allentown Police resources were dedicated to the school. Together with the Allentown School District Administration and Dieruff High School staff, the Allentown Police Department made the determination to dismiss the school at 11 a.m., according to the news release.

Police say the tips received through the Safe2Say program were thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. There is no evidence to indicate that the threats were credible, and there is no danger to the community, police said.

The Allentown Police Department says it remains in constant communication with the Allentown School District to ensure the safety of students and staff. There have been no additional tips received at this time.

Safe2Say is monitored 24/7 by crisis center analysts who work to review tips and communicate with school-level teams and local law enforcement. Every tip received is thoroughly investigated and students should use this system to report credible or suspected threats and share as much information as possible.

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to provide false information to law enforcement authorities.

Anyone that has information regarding this case should contact the Community Outreach Unit at 610-437-7741.