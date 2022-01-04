UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community after the entire Southern Lehigh School District was put on lockdown for a brief period on Tuesday afternoon.
Upper Saucon Police say they were dispatched to the 500 block of North Liberty Street for a mental health call with shots fired in the area just before 1:45 p.m.
Southern Lehigh School District was asked to keep all students inside of nearby Liberty Bell Elementary School.
The School District was also asked to hold all buses at the other school buildings while police investigated.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined there was no shooting at or on school property.
Officers with the Upper Saucon Township and Coopersburg Police Departments were able to take a subject into custody without incident and the subject was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
This is an ongoing investigation.