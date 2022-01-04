Southern Lehigh School District on lockdown
Rich Rolen, 69 News

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community after the entire Southern Lehigh School District was put on lockdown for a brief period on Tuesday afternoon. 

Upper Saucon Police say they were dispatched to the 500 block of North Liberty Street for a mental health call with shots fired in the area just before 1:45 p.m.

Southern Lehigh School District was asked to keep all students inside of nearby Liberty Bell Elementary School.

The School District was also asked to hold all buses at the other school buildings while police investigated.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined there was no shooting at or on school property.

Officers with the Upper Saucon Township and Coopersburg Police Departments were able to take a subject into custody without incident and the subject was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.