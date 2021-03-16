HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Investigators allege that a New York woman using a phony New Jersey ID tried to withdraw more than a $100,000 from someone’s bank account in Northampton County.
Colonial Regional police charged Rachel Cruz with forgery and identity theft in connection with her two failed attempts to tap into an account last week in Hanover Township. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 62-year-old Bronx resident Friday night, setting bail at $35,000.
Police responded to a Wells Fargo Bank branch in the 2700 block of Schoenersville Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday for a report of theft in progress. A teller told authorities that a woman initially tried to withdraw $55,000 from an account, according to the criminal complaint. She returned and allegedly tried to secure a cashier’s check for $100,000 made out to cash in the account holder’s name, according to records.
An officer detained the woman inside the bank and reportedly found a folded withdrawal slip signed with the victim’s name in her hand. Authorities identified Cruz through her New York identification.
Police allege Cruz had the account number and personal identification number and a bogus New Jersey driver’s license with the victim’s personal information and her photo. The victim, incidentally, is a man.
The bank contacted the victim, who confirmed it was a fraudulent attempt to access his account.
During an interview with police, Cruz reported her alleged partners in crime left her high and dry when police arrived.
Cruz now faces four counts of forgery and two counts each of theft by deception and identity theft, all felonies. She also faces two misdemeanor counts of possessing a counterfeit access device and single counts of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after police allegedly found pot and a pipe in her purse.
Cruz failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 22.