SLATINGTON, Pa. - It was a heroic day on 5th Street in Slatington.

Neighbors say they heard a loud explosion around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, shortly before smelling smoke and seeing flames in half of the double home.

"Initially, it was a room and contents fire, meaning it was just one room on one side of the structure that was burning," said Slatington Fire Chief Austin Berger.

Fire officials say Slatington Police Officer Anthony Ballerini was one of the first to arrive on the scene. Chief Greg Winokur didn't want to go on camera, but says Officer Ballerini forced his way into the burning home.

"He located a single resident on the second floor and was able to escort them out of the house safely," said Winokur.

Firefighters from multiple municipalities got to work, quickly knocking down the fire. But it flared up a second time, spreading to the other side of the double and worrying neighbors.

Gregory Christmas lives in the house next to the fire. He runs Cat Man Cat Rescue. His neighbors sprang into action, helping him assemble carriers and evacuate the cats in case the fire spread further.

"Nothing but cat carriers running back-and-forth across the street. Everybody kind of pitched in. They were five of us and we were just trying to get them out of the house as fast as possible," said neighbor Justi O'Keefe.

The cats were taken to a home across the street to wait out the firefighting efforts.

"Thank God for our neighbors and we were able to get all the cats out. Everybody pitched in," said Christman.

Fire officials are investigating whether a charging battery might have caused the fire.

The Red Cross and a local church are helping the two families displaced by the fire.

Slatington police say Officer Ballerini is also a volunteer firefighter and they are proud of his actions.

The man pulled from the home was not injured.