WILSON, Pa. - A police officer suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was struck by a fleeing driver early Tuesday.

Wilson Police said they responded to the area of Miller and Hay Streets around 4:20 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident.

As officers arrived, several men, on foot, along with a white Hyundai fled the scene.

The Hyundai struck a police patrol car as its officer was exiting. That officer, police said, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local medical center and released.

Police said the Hyundai was reported stolen from Phillipsburg, N.J., and was one of five vehicles thieves attempted to steal Tuesday morning.

An unoccupied Kia found at the scene had been stolen from Whitehall, officers said.

Another Kia was found in the same area with a damaged steering column. Officers said they believed the males who fled the scene had attempted to steal that vehicle.

Across town, two more vehicle theft attempts were reported, police said. In the 1900 block of Ferry Street, officers said someone attempted to steal a Kia Sorento, as well as a Hyundai Elantra a few blocks away in the 1800 block of Fairview.

Officers said both vehicles had steering column damage and were originally locked.

Police said they are aware of "a TikTok challenge where car thieves are using USB charges to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles and are looking into the possibility it is connected."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Peterson at 610-258-8542.