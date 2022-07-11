EASTON, Pa. - Authorities were called to Scott Park in Easton shortly after a shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing.

Officers were seen collecting evidence and speaking to people at the park late Sunday night.

Police have not said if their response was related to the shooting or if it was a separate incident.

Teen shot in downtown Easton night of Heritage Day celebration

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. when a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, according to police. The victim and shooter were part of a larger group involved in a disturbance several blocks away, police said. The gunfire sent families running, as it came during a fireworks display capping off the city's Heritage Day celebration.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.