EASTON, Pa. - Authorities were called to Scott Park in Easton shortly after a shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing.
Officers were seen collecting evidence and speaking to people at the park late Sunday night.
Police have not said if their response was related to the shooting or if it was a separate incident.
The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. when a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, according to police. The victim and shooter were part of a larger group involved in a disturbance several blocks away, police said. The gunfire sent families running, as it came during a fireworks display capping off the city's Heritage Day celebration.