L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County are warning residents after several unlocked vehicles were entered and gone through early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened overnight in the Steel City area, on Schwab Avenue, Johnston Avenue, and Mixsell Avenue.

A motorist saw two males dressed in all black in the area of Mathews Avenue and Mixsell Avenue at approximately 4 a.m., according to police.

Police say they both fled when they were illuminated by the headlights from the vehicle.

Residents are urged to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity immediately to police. Anyone with information may submit a tip through the department's Crimewatch Tipline or contact police at 610-317-6110.