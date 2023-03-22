SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County say two people were injured after a person assaulted volunteers and school staff at Salisbury Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

The incident led to a modified lockdown at the school, which has since been lifted, according to a news release from the Salisbury Township Police Department.

Salisbury Township Police Department Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Taft Avenue around 1:45 p.m. for a report of an individual acting out in a possible psychiatric episode. At about the same time police officers were also dispatched to the Salisbury Elementary School for a report of a person verbally and physically assaulting volunteers and school staff, according to the news release.

Police say the incidents were linked as a similar incident and the school was placed in a modified lockdown.

The person police say was responsible for the assaults was quickly taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The lockdown was then lifted.

Several staff and volunteers were assaulted, with two being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police. There were no students injured in the incident.

Anyone with any information on the incident are encouraged to contact the Salisbury Township Police Department at 610-797-1447 or Lehigh County Radio at 610-437-5252.