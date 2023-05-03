CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Police in part of Lehigh County are investigating a residential rental scam.

The Catasauqua Police Department, in a Facebook post, says the scam happened between January and April 2023.

Properties from around the Lehigh Valley were advertised for rent by someone posing as a Lehigh Valley licensed realtor, mostly on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, borough police say.

Interested people would communicate with the purported realtor via email and/or text message. The purported realtor would request application, background, and security deposit fees, sent via CashAPP, Zelle, or Venmo, and disappear, according to borough police.

Anyone who was victimized by the scam is asked to contact Det. Chris Wittik at 610-264-1407 x 110 or send an email with your contact information and evidence of the scam.