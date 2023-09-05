ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was shot and seriously injured in Allentown Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Officers encountered a large disturbance in the area of North Irving Street and East Tilghman Street.

An officer tried to contact the parties involved in the disturbance, and shots were then heard by the officer, police said.

Police say people began running from the area, and an adult victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid on scene to the person. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Allentown EMS.

While investigating the incident, a loaded firearm was recovered on scene, according to police.

The person that was shot suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.