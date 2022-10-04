L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in the Lehigh Valley are investigating after somebody stole a purse from a vehicle and then tried to use the victim's credit card in New Jersey.

Somebody smashed the windows of two vehicles on Friday, Sept. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the upper parking area of Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.

The person removed a purse from each vehicle, police said. One of the purses was recovered in the area.

Township police say the person tried to use the credit cards of one victim at the Walmart Supercenter in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Anyone with information or who can identify the person is asked to submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tip Line or contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722.