BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are investigating after a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing early Sunday morning.
Officers were sent to 15 East 3rd Street shortly before 3 a.m. for a report of a large disturbance and a person who was stabbed, according to a news release from the Bethlehem Police Department.
After arriving, officers found a person who had been stabbed several times and required transport to St Luke’s Fountain Hill for life-threatening injuries, city police said.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone with information to call the City of Bethlehem Police through the tip line 610-691-6660 or email at bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.