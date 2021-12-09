PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Police in the Slate Belt have identified the person who they say made a threat on social media that led a school district to move to remote learning Thursday.
Pen Argyl Area School District officials were notified Thursday morning of a social media account that made a threat of violence towards the school district, according to Slate Belt Regional police. Police advised the district to go remote for the day as a safety precaution, so police could investigate the source of the threat and its credibility, officials said.
The social media account has since been taken down.
The person who made the threatening post has been identified, and the individual has been removed from school, according to a joint news release from the Slate Belt Regional Police Department and the district.
Police say they will determine upon the completion of their investigation what criminal charges are warranted.
The District and the SBRPD are confident that school may reopen for in-person instruction on Friday, according to the news release.
"In addition, the District and the SBRPD considers all threats of violence aimed at the PAASD, its students and/or staff to be profoundly serious matters," the news release said. "As a result, students who make such threats will be permanently expelled from the Pen Argyl Area School District."
"Moreover, the District and the SBRPD are giving notice that any copycats or other attempts to engage in similar behavior will be investigated and the perpetrators will be punished to the fullest extent of the law."