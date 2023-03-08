L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are once again drawing attention to an unsolved assault case in the Lehigh Valley.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said Wednesday that new information has been discovered in the July 30, 2022 attack at an apartment complex in Lower Macungie Township.

A $2,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the two men who jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in a parking stall at the Valley Ridge Apartments.

The men wore dark clothing and masks, and took off in a dark sedan after the attack around 11:20 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.