Possible package unfounded at LC Government
Ethan Walthier | WFMZ-TV

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Bomb Squad responded to the Lehigh County Government Center Thursday morning for a report of a suspicious package. 

Police say they responded around 9 a.m. for suspicious backpack report and say it was unfounded. 

69 News responded to the Government Center and to City Hall where nothing was found. 

