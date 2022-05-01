SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police and first responders were called to a chemical plant in South Whitehall Township early Sunday morning after residents reported a strong smell.
Crews responded to the GEO Specialty Chemical plant on North Cedar Crest Boulevard around 5 a.m. after it smelled strongly like fabric softener, officials said.
Residents within a one-mile radius of the plant were ordered to shelter in place while a hazardous materials team worked with personnel from the chemical plant to identify and contain the spill, said officials.
They determined that the chemicals were not dangerous, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted around 7 a.m.
Officials said cleanup was underway and there is no risk to the public, but people in the area may still notice an unusual smell for some time.
GEO manufactures a wide range of products, including chemicals for wastewater treatment, industrial lubricants and acrylic resins.
The Lehigh County Special Ops/HAZMAT team, along with Woodlawn and Palmer fire companies, Cetronia Ambulance and and Allentown paramedics joined the local police department in responding to the incident.