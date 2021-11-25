whitehall 3rd and grape.jpg

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Gunfire reportedly interrupted Thanksgiving night in Whitehall Township and police were on the scene of a very early investigation.

It's not what neighbors expected for their Thanksgiving night.

Police had Third Street blocked off between Grape and Quarry most of the night Thursday.

They investigated a white Honda Accord in the parking lot of the Friendly Food Mart for a few hours. 

The Honda had a visible hole in its back left side and a shattered back window but police have not confirmed how that happened at this point.

One person had to be taken from the scene in an ambulance but there's no word yet on why or their condition at this time.

Whitehall Township Police say they will update the public on Twitter as they learn more details. 

