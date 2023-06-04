ALLENTOWN. Pa. - In south Allentown, the parking lot of an auto parts store was turned into a crime scene after apparent gunfire.

Police were called to the Auto Zone between South 4th and 5th streets around 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The property was then sealed off with crime tape.

It appears shots were fired, because there were shell casings at the scene.

Officers were seen in the parking lot talking with people.

A single sneaker was seen on the hood of one of the police vehicles.

A statement we received from police said, "We are actively investigating an incident on South 4th Street; we are not releasing any further information at this time."

