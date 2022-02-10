ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are at the scene of a potentially fatal shooting in Allentown.
Police responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Allen Street.
A 69 News Freelance Photojournalist captured photos of evidence markers at the scene.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said it was called to Sacred Heart Hospital for a shooting victim in Allentown.
There's no word on whether this is connect to the shooting officers are currently at the scene of.
