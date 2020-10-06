PALMER TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man rolled his girlfriend’s car on Route 22 in Northampton County last month, leaving it and a collection of drugs and paraphernalia behind.
Palmer Township police charged Emir C. Justiniani, of North Seventh Street, in connection with the Sept. 13 crash on eastbound Route 22. Authorities in Monroe County arrested the 19-year-old last Friday, following a standoff with members of the Stroud Area Regional Police Department in a hotel parking lot.
Palmer Township police were dispatched to eastbound Route 22 shortly before 3 p.m. Sept. 13 for a report of a vehicle rollover. A witness told officers that he happened upon the wreck and stopped to help the driver, who had crawled out of the overturned car, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities learned that the driver – the only person in the car – had run from the area, according to court records.
Inside the car, officers allegedly found two baggies of methamphetamine, 10 packets of fentanyl, a baggie of marijuana, a glass pipe and “numerous firearms and ammunition.” Court papers do not specify the number or type of guns found in the car.
Authorities said they also found mail for Justiniani and the vehicle’s owner. Police showed Justiniani’s driver’s license photo to the witness, who identified him as the man crawling out of the overturned car.
A second witness told police he was driving east on Route 22, when a black Honda in the left lane passed his vehicle and struck it. That caused the Honda to “violently” cross the highway and roll over on the embankment.
Police spoke with the car’s owner, who identified herself as Justiniani’s girlfriend. She told authorities that she had fallen asleep briefly the morning of the crash and awoke to find her keys, car and boyfriend missing. Justiniani did not have her permission to take the car, police said.
Police charged Justiniani with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, accident involving damage and unauthorized use of a car and three summary traffic offenses. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned him Friday night, setting bail at $100,000.
As a condition of his bail, Justiniani must undergo drug and alcohol and a mental health evaluation and is subject to random drug screens. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16.