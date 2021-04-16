ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police report that an argument over bicycles preceded a knife attack that sent the victim to the hospital with stab wounds to his back, arm and chest.
Authorities charged Evander F. Theus with two felony counts of aggravated assault in connection with the attack Thursday afternoon inside a South Ott Street home. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 22-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $35,000.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Ott Street about 12:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing victim. Responding officers said they applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm because of a "large stab wound" that was bleeding heavily, according to the criminal complaint against Theus.
The victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma patient. Authorities said the stab wound to the 26-year-old’s arm went completely through the arm.
The attack took place at the same address listed in court papers as Theus’s home address. Authorities do not indicate what relationship, if any, Theus has with the victim.
A witness told police that Theus and the victim began arguing about stolen bicycles. The argument escalated into pushing before Theus grabbed a large knife from the kitchen sink and allegedly stabbed the victim several times, according to court records.
A second witness standing within feet of the two men confirmed they began arguing over bicycles. The witness reported seeing Theus grab a knife and the two men struggling before seeing the victim “bleeding profusely from his arm.”
The victim told authorities that he asked Theus when he was going to “pay him for his bikes that went missing,” according to court records. That’s when Theus allegedly grabbed the knife and attacked, according to the victim.
During an interview with police, Theus allegedly admitted punching the victim after he asked him for money. Authorities say he also admitted to stabbing the victim before leaving the house. Police said they arrested Theus without incident shortly after he left the house. He sustained injuries during the attack for which he was treated and released.
Theus failed to post bail after his arraignment and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 22.