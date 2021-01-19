N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. | Authorities report that an argument over a couple’s children allegedly prompted a Northampton County woman to stab her boyfriend in the chest.
North Catasauqua police charged Sharelle F. Roberts with assault in connection with last weekend’s stabbing inside the couple’s Third Street home. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned the 29-year-old, setting bail at $25,000.
Borough police were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Third Street just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a domestic dispute in progress, according to the criminal complaint. A woman at the house was requesting a medic for a stab wound to her boyfriend’s chest.
Emergency dispatch said a man and woman could be heard yelling and screaming before being disconnected.
Officers arrived to find a broken window next to the front door and hear and man and woman arguing inside. When Roberts answered the front door, officers saw a man covered in a “large amount of blood” with a puncture wound to his upper left chest, according to court records.
The victim was taken to the hospital for his injury.
Roberts said she and her boyfriend got into a physical fight over their children. She reportedly told police that she retrieved two kitchen knives and threatened to stab the victim. During the struggle, she allegedly stabbed him in the chest and put both knives back in the sink. It appears from court records that she stabbed him with only one of the knives.
Police charged Roberts with a single felony count of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and harassment. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.