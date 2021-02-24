BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | An argument between two men in a Bethlehem Township neighborhood Tuesday ended when one of the men fatally shot the other in the back, according to police.
Bethlehem Township police charged Joshua A. Leone with a single count of homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of Kenneth Pickell in the 3100 block of Clifton Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Township police were dispatched to the neighborhood about 2:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a man shot being shot with a shotgun. Officers arrived to find the victim laying the driveway of Leone’s home, according to the criminal complaint.
A woman kneeling next to the victim told police that “Josh” had just shot her husband, according to court records. Leone then walked out of his house with his arms raised and was taken into custody.
Police said the Northampton County Coroner’s Office pronounced Pickell dead at the scene a short time later.
The victim’s wife told police that she and her husband were leaving their house for a walk, when they spotted Leone breaking up furniture outside his house. As she tended to their dog, the victim’s wife looked up to see the two men in Leone’s driveway arguing.
She reportedly pleaded with her husband to walk away as the argument began to escalate. She told police that Leone was then standing in his garage, inviting Pickell to come inside.
That’s when the victim’s wife reported seeing Leone armed with a shotgun and a revolver. As Pickell began to turn around, Leone allegedly shot the man in the back. Authorities report the victim suffered a “significant gunshot wound” to his left, upper back.
District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 35-year-old hours after his arrest. He’s being held without bail at Northampton County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 9.